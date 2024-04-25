Teenage schoolgirl charged with attempted murder after stabbing

A teenage schoolgirl has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing at a school in Wales.

Pupils at Amman Valley School, also known as Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, in Carmarthenshire went into lockdown just after 11.20am on Wednesday after the stabbing at the end of morning break.

Two teachers and a pupil were hurt in the incident but have now been released from hospital.

A 13-year-old girl has now been charged with three counts of attempted murder, Superintendent Ross Evans, of Dyfed-Powys police, said.