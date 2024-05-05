Titanic and The Lord Of The Rings trilogy star Bernard Hill dies

Bernard Hill, best known for his roles in Titanic and The Lord Of The Rings trilogy, has died, his agent said.

The actor played Captain Edward Smith in the Oscar-winning 1997 epic romance Titanic, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

Hill also played Theoden, King of Rohan, in The Lord Of The Rings trilogy directed by Sir Peter Jackson.

His agent Lou Coulson told the PA news agency that he died in the early hours of Sunday.