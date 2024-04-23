What the papers say – April 23

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s plans to introduce Rwanda deportation flights by July features among a range of stories on the front of Britain’s newspapers.

The Telegraph, The Times and the Daily Mail say migrants could be detained within days.

The Metro leads with the headline “we fly in July”, while the Independent asks if the deportation flights are a “flight of fantasy?”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express says BBC news anchor Huw Edwards has quit the broadcaster after receiving “medical advice”.

The Guardian relays words from the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police who praised the “professional” conduct of the sergeant who stopped an antisemitism campaigner at a pro-Palestine march.

The i says Tory critics have told Mr Sunak that the Rwanda Bill “won’t work”.

The Daily Mirror leads with a story on a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of Jill Dando in 1999 after claims he resembles a “ruthless Serbian assassin”.

The Financial Times splashes with the FTSE 100 closing at an “all-time high”.

And the Daily Star leads with a seagull from Liverpool being named “Britain’s hardest psycho seagull”.