Football agent ‘implied threat of physical intimidation in Zouma transfer email’

A football agent implied the threat of physical intimidation in an email to a former Chelsea director demanding payment over the transfer of Kurt Zouma to West Ham, a court has heard.

Saif Alrubie, 45 – who insisted he played a part in facilitating the transfer of the French defender in August 2021 for about £29 million – is said to have considered he was owed a percentage of the transfer amount and demanded payment from 49-year-old Marina Granovskaia.

In an email, the defendant allegedly implied that the then Chelsea director of football might “suffer the fate” of businessman Kia Joorabchian – who claims he was accosted and intimidated by men demanding payment on behalf of Alrubie.

Prosecutors allege Alrubie, of Fulham, sent the “threatening” email to Ms Granovskaia on May 22 2022, but the defendant denies the charge of sending an electronic communication with intent to cause distress or anxiety.

Opening his trial at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday, prosecutor Arizuna Asante told jurors that Alrubie had “nothing at all to do with the deal” and had “no right to or credible expectation to” benefit from the transfer.

Mr Asante said: “It is then alleged that Mr Alrubie sent Ms Granovskaia an email threatening her on May 22 2022 that if the money was not paid – that is his commission – that she might suffer the fate of someone called Kia Joorabchian who owed him money and did not pay in time.

“He (Mr Joorabchian) was allegedly accosted in a restaurant, an expensive watch taken from him, and thereafter in his office confronted by about a dozen men all at one time effectively intimidating him into handing over bundles of cash in intervals until the money that was owed was paid off.”

Jurors heard Mr Joorabchian was confronted by people allegedly acting for Alrubie.

The prosecutor said Ms Granovskaia previously told Alrubie that if Mr Zouma sold for more than 30 million euros he would get a commission, but the prosecution told jurors there was “nothing binding” about those exchanges because it was “pre contract”.

When the sale occurred a “deal sheet” was created, on which the defendant was not identified as an intermediary, and which contained a declaration signed by Mr Zouma, the jury heard.

The court heard the transfer occurred and Alrubie was not given payment.

“He was not identified by Mr Kurt Zouma as acting for him and Ms Granovskaia did not agree that he was acting as an agent for Chelsea Football Club,” Mr Asante said.

“Saif Alrubie was not on the deal sheet.”

The court heard Ms Granovskaia sent an email to Alrubie on August 25 2021, explaining she had not considered he was working as an agent of Chelsea and that when she referred to commission being paid that was contingent on him being involved in the transfer deal, which the prosecution say he was not.

It is alleged that Alrubie sent an email to Ms Granovskaia on May 22 2022, saying: “In summary, you owe me and my partners £300,000 which needs to get paid ASAP.

“If Chelsea don’t pay it then that debt will be on you to pay. I am done trying to be nice to you. And feel free to go to your boss who’s had his recent problems and tell him that you have a big problem with me as long as you tell him the truth about your behaviour. Because in life you can’t be wrong and strong.

“I look forward to hearing from you on the above matters and hopefully have a swift solution to them otherwise I guess I will see you when I see you.

“I’m sure you’ve heard the story about your other friend Kia when he owed me money for a year and how he ended up paying it. Wouldn’t want you to be in the same situation just because you have a personal issue with me.”

The prosecutor said “threat” is contained in Alrubie’s reference to Mr Joorabchian in the email he sent to Ms Granovskaia.

Mr Asante told jurors: “The prosecution say that the message was sent intending for it to be threatening and that he specifically intended Ms Granovskaia to feel threatened… in the sense that intimidating people might come her way and force her to pay money.

“He intended her to feel anxiety or distress.”

“The defendant’s reference to Mr Kia Joorabchian connotes the threat of physical intimidation,” the prosecutor added.

Ms Granovskaia left Chelsea in 2022 after almost 20 years at Stamford Bridge, where she rose to prominence as one of the toughest negotiators in football in Roman Abramovich’s Chelsea reign.

Her departure came after US billionaire Todd Boehly’s sports franchise’s record £4.25 billion purchase of the club following the UK Government sanctions placed on Mr Abramovich.

The trial continues.