Polo-playing Harry to fundraise in Florida for his Sentebale charity

The Duke of Sussex will take part in a fundraising polo match for his Africa-based charity supporting young people living with HIV.

Harry will play in Florida later, captaining one of three teams in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge staged in aid of Sentebale, with his good friend and Argentinian polo player Nacho Figueras leading another side.

The sport of polo will be the subject of a new Netflix series which will have the duke and his wife Meghan acting as executive producers.

The Duke of Sussex playing in a fundraising polo match for Sentebale in Colorado in 2022 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The show will be made by Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions company and will give “unprecedented access to the world of professional polo” and the US Open Polo Championship in Florida, Netflix said.

Figueras is an ambassador for Sentebale, founded by the duke and Lesotho’s Prince Seeiso in 2006 to help the most vulnerable children and young people in southern Africa, especially those with HIV, receive support to lead healthy and productive lives.

It first began working in Lesotho before expanding its efforts into Botswana and operates in four key areas: strengthening the social and emotional wellbeing of those living with or affected by HIV; helping to provide access to health and social services; driving youth advocacy; and building individuals’ skills and livelihoods.

The Duke of Sussex and Nacho Figueras on a polo pitch in Rome (Steve Parsons/PA)

The fundraising event will be staged at a polo club near Miami with Harry leading the Royal Salute Sentebale Team, against the Grand Champions Team captained by Figueras and the third group will be the Maseru Team.

Harry stages the Sentebale Polo Cup every year in aid of his charity and polo events have raised more than £11.4 million for its work.

The match in Florida is an additional fundraising event to the cup and is likely to attract a number of celebrity supporters.