Youths aged 13 and 17 appear in court charged over fatal town centre stabbing

A 13-year-old boy and a youth aged 17 have appeared in court charged with murdering a teenager who was stabbed near a shopping centre.

Isaac Brown, 15, was fatally injured in West Bromwich town centre on Sunday night, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The youths accused of killing Isaac appeared separately before Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, each charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article.

The younger boy also faces a second count of possession of a bladed article in relation to a robbery earlier on Sunday which is being investigated in connection with the death.

The youths, who cannot be named because of their age, were both remanded into secure youth detention accommodation, and ordered to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.

Meanwhile, a third boy, aged 16, arrested on suspicion of violent disorder has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Detective Inspector Ade George, of the region’s Homicide Unit, said: “We have now charged two boys over Isaac’s death.

“Extra patrols in the area will continue as we support the local community after this tragic incident.

“Our thoughts remain with Isaac’s friends and family.”

In a tribute released on Monday, the family of Isaac said they were “unable to understand what has happened”.

The family also described him as a “wonderful, loving, kind, happy son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin” who was “fun and mischievous, always smiling and always there to help”.