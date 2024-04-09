Update on potential further ferry delays expected next week, says minister

Delays to two lifeline ferries could be announced in an update next week, Scotland’s Wellbeing Economy Secretary has said, as the second vessel was launched.

The Glen Rosa – being built at Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow – was launched from the publicly-owned yard on Tuesday, but faces more than a year of work before it can be delivered and finally carry passengers on the Clyde and Hebrides network.

While there is a target delivery of September next year, the yard’s former chief executive David Tydeman “intimated” further delays to the already years-late and over-budget ferries, before he was sacked for performance-related reasons.

The minister spoke at the launch of the Glen Rosa on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Asked about potential delays – which would also likely lead to further cost increases – Mairi McAllan told the PA news agency she expected an update from the board next week.

“In respect to the potential delays, the new management team were clear to me that they wanted to interrogate some of what was underpinning that,” she said.

“They’re now doing that and I’m expecting an update next week.”

John Petticrew was promoted to the role of interim chief executive following Mr Tydeman’s dismissal, having previously served as a non-executive director at the yard.

Ms McAllan added: “When you’re a new chief executive officer, with the responsibilities that holds – you want the time to interrogate the underpinnings of the potential delay.”

Beth Atkinson, 28, was the one to launch the ship (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Petticrew – conceding he was giving a “non-answer” – said he had not finished his review and could not comment on the potential delays.

The Wellbeing Economy Secretary stressed that the event – which saw the ship launched by 28-year-old former welding apprentice Beth Atkinson – should be one of “celebration”.

She told the crowds during the launch ceremony that the Scottish Government “stands with the workers at Ferguson Marine and the communities of Port Glasgow and Inverclyde”.

But she accepted there had been “challenges” in delivering the vessels.

Ms Atkinson, a qualified welder who completed her apprenticeship at the yard, smashed a special bottling of Ardgowan blended malt whisky off the hull to launch the ferry.

Mr Petticrew said: “This is a proud day for the shipyard, the people of Inverclyde and every individual who has supported Ferguson Marine reach this landmark moment.

“MV Glen Rosa is the 363rd vessel launched on the Clyde under the Ferguson Marine name. At around 3,000 tonnes, she is considerably heavier than her sister vessel MV Glen Sannox was at launch and sets a new record for the yard in terms of weight at launch.

The bow of the MV Glen Rosa before being launched at the Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Today marks a significant milestone in the delivery of the two new ferries, following the success of MV Glen Sannox’s sea trials in February and last week. This demonstrates the hard work being done by everyone at the yard to complete both ferries as soon as possible.

“MV Glen Rosa will now take her place at the quayside, at the spot Glen Sannox recently vacated, so that her internal fit out can continue.”

Scottish Tory transport spokesman Graham Simpson said the day was an important one for staff at the yard, but added that the issues with the ferries were “because of the breath-taking incompetence of (Ms McAllan’s) SNP Government”.

The Glen Rosa and the Glen Sannox should have been in service in 2018 and cost the taxpayer £97 million, but costs are now pushing £400 million.

The contract has also endured a number of leadership changes after collapsing into administration and being saved by the Scottish Government, when issues with the ferries were discovered.

Ms McAllan added that she “acutely” understood the impact of the delays on islanders, adding: “I understand the current resilience on the (Clyde and Hebrides Ferry) network is problematic, I understand that entirely.”

She stressed that the Scottish Government was focused on delivering six new vessels for the network by 2026, four of which will be built in Turkey.

Ministers have repeatedly expressed their desire to make the yard commercially viable and return it to the private sector.

But the minister said it would be difficult to directly award contracts for future vessels to the yard under public procurement rules, which mean it could only go ahead in “very limited circumstances”.

Former first minister Alex Salmond is among those who has previously called for direct awards to be made.

The ferry and its sister ship has been long delayed (Jane Barlow/PA)

Gary Cook, a senior organiser in engineering for GMB Scotland, also pushed for the direct award, calling for seven smaller vessels currently planned to be built at the yard to cement the industry for “generations to come”.

A business case for further investment, aimed at boosting the yard’s commercial viability, has been submitted to ministers and is currently being considered.

Days after the shipyard’s former boss was sacked, the CalMac chief executive officer Robbie Drummond was removed from his post with Duncan Mackison installed as his interim replacement.

Mr Mackison said: “Today’s successful launch is a positive step forward and we are looking forward to welcoming MV Glen Rosa into the CalMac fleet.

“When she enters service, she will provide much-needed resilience and capacity to the Arran community.”