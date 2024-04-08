Tribunal nears end for man who lost job offer over views on homosexuality

Closing speeches have been made at an employment tribunal brought by a Christian social worker whose job offer was withdrawn after a health charity discovered his views on homosexuality.

Felix Ngole, 46, claims Touchstone Leeds discriminated against him because of his religious beliefs when they refused him the job as a hospital discharge mental health support worker, based in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, in 2022.

He had previously won a Court of Appeal case against Sheffield University which had wanted to prevent him from completing his social work degree after it became aware of a Facebook row in which he said homosexuality and same-sex marriage were a sin.

Touchstone agreed he was the best-qualified candidate for the role but he was called back for a second interview, which he described as an “interrogation”, after management conducted a Google search and discovered the legal row about his views.

Touchstone has argued that vulnerable LGBT service-users, requiring mental health support, could be more likely to harm themselves if they found out Mr Ngole’s views about homosexuality.

Paul Wilson, representing Touchstone, in his closing speech to the panel said the use of the word “sin”, which appeared in media reports of Mr Ngole’s legal battle, “raises the suspicion that he might carry out that role in a way which discriminates against LGBTQI+ service-users or behave disrespectfully to them”.

Michael Phillips, for the claimant, said: “Touchstone has stereotyped my client into creating a caricature of him, into a monstrous bigot who would possibly cause the death of service-users.”

Mr Phillips said it was Touchstone’s case that appointing Mr Ngole could cause “significant harm” but he said that there was no evidence to support that claim.

During the hearing in Leeds, which began last week, the Cameroon-born grandfather who lives in Barnsley has argued that his religious views would not prevent him from looking after an LGBT service-user or working with gay colleagues.

In his witness statement, Mr Ngole said: “As a Christian, I do not see any conflict in working with and for people from the LGBT community.

“That said, there is a distinction between respecting and loving the person and yet lovingly and respectfully disagreeing with their views and/or behaviours.”

Earlier on Monday, the tribunal heard expert evidence from Rev Dr Paul Sullins, a sociologist from the Catholic University of America, appearing for the claimant, who said there would have been no increased risk of service-users killing themselves if Mr Ngole had been employed.

The panel also heard from Dr Hercules Eli Joubert, a Leeds-based clinical psychologist who appeared for Touchstone and said service-users who had received in-patient psychiatric care were already at an increased risk of self-harm.

Mr Ngole’s employment tribunal claim for discrimination and harassment is supported by the Christian Legal Centre.

The panel will publish its judgment at a later date.