Man arrested on suspicion of terror offence at pro-Palestinian protest

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a terrorism-related offence at a pro-Palestinian protest in central London.

Westminster Police said officers made the arrest on the Strand on Saturday afternoon in relation to inviting support for a proscribed organisation.

The man has been taken to a police station in central London and remains in custody.

The march, part organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, is part of a national demonstration calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Protesters gathered at Russell Square before marching through the city to Trafalgar Square.