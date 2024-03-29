Iran International journalist ‘stabbed outside London home’

An Iran International journalist has been stabbed outside his home in London.

Pouria Zeraati is in a stable condition after being attacked with a knife on Friday, Iran International said.

Police and paramedics were called to an address in south London at 2.49pm after a man in his 30s suffered an injury to his leg, the Metropolitan Police said.

His condition is not believed to be life-threatening, the force added.

No arrests have been made.

Iran International English posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying: “Iran International’s journalist @pouriazeraati has been attacked with a knife outside his house in London.

“He has sustained injuries but is in a stable condition. The matter is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police.

“The attack comes after the Iranian regime’s 2022 plot to kill two @IranIntl television anchors @Sima_Sabet and @FardadFarahzad.”

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “An investigation has been launched following a stabbing in south London.

“Police were called at 2.49pm on Friday, 29 March to an address in south London after a man in his 30s was attacked and sustained an injury to his leg.

“London Ambulance Service paramedics attended with police and the man was treated before being taken to hospital. Thankfully his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

“A scene is in place and police are working to understand the circumstances.

“There have been no arrests at this time.

“Anyone who has information that could assist officers should call 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 3834/29 Mar.”

Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary, called the incident a “cowardly attack” and “deeply shocking”.

She said: “Our thoughts are with him, his family and all of his colleagues at Iran International. We hope he makes a swift recovery.

“It is too early to know whether this violent assault is connected to the escalating intimidation and harassment by Iran, including the plot to assassinate journalists Fardad Farahzad and Sima Sabet in 2022.

“However, this brutal stabbing will inevitably raise fears amongst the many journalists targeted at Iran International and the BBC Persian Service that they are not safe at home or going about their work.”

Ms Stanistreet added: “The NUJ sends its collective best wishes to Pouria and hopes he has a swift and full recovery.

“We will continue to liaise with the Metropolitan Police and the National Committee for the Safety of Journalists, as part of our wider work to stamp out the harassment and targeting of journalists.”