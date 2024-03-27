Gogglebox star George Gilbey dies aged 40

Gogglebox’s George Gilbey has died aged 40, a spokesperson for the show said.

The reality star was best known for appearing on the Channel 4 series – where participants watch and comment on TV shows from the previous week – alongside his mother Linda McGarry and stepfather Pete McGarry, who died aged 71 in 2021.

He also appeared on the 14th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2014, reaching the final.

George Gilbey arriving to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house (Ian West/PA)

Gilbey reportedly died following an accident at work on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Channel 4 show said: “George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and stepdad Pete.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda and George’s family and friends at this very sad time. The family have asked for privacy.”

Essex Police said they were called to an incident in Shoebury in Southend-on-Sea on Wednesday, where a man had died after falling from a height.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We received a report of an incident at Campfield Road in Shoebury at around 10am this morning (March 27), during which a man who was working at height had fallen and sustained an injury.

“The ambulance service including air ambulance were in attendance. Sadly, the man died at the scene.

“We will continue liaising with partners including the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

“A cordon remains in place at the scene.”

Former Geordie Shore star Ricci Guarnaccio, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2014 alongside Gilbey, paid tribute to his friend and former co-star on X and said in a follow-up post that he had been involved in an “accident at work”.

He said: “Breaks my (heart) but @georgegilbey you are well and truely (sic) going to be missed my friend.

“Always lit up the room, cared for others & the memories we made I’ll cherish for ever brother.

“From CBB to speaking to you last week, I’m going to hugely miss you ma boiii! Love you G.”

Gilbey’s representatives and the HSE have been approached for comment.