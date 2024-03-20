Little-Pengelly: We did not always agree but we wish Leo Varadkar well

Unionism “did not always see eye-to-eye with Leo Varadkar”, but wish him well, Stormont deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly has said.

The Irish premier surprised many on Wednesday when he announced his intention to step down as Taoiseach and resign as leader of his Fine Gael party.

There was a mixed reaction from political parties in Northern Ireland.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said there will be “plenty of time for people to pass their view on the Taoiseach’s tenure”, but said she is “clear” she believes that a general election should be called in the Irish Republic.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced he is to step down as Taoiseach and as leader of his party, Fine Gael (Nick Bradshaw/PA)

“It’s not a time for a rearranging of the deckchairs,” the Sinn Fein vice president told reporters in Belfast.

“And, ultimately, it’s for the people to decide who will be the Taoiseach.

“So I think it’s now over to the people, there should be an election, people should have a chance to pass their verdict, particularly after 13 years of Fine Gael in power, 13 years of failure on their part, 13 years of failure to build houses, 13 years of failure to support people through the cost-of-living crisis.

“So, ultimately, what we now need to see is an election.”

Ms Little-Pengelly referred to Mr Varadkar’s often tense relationship with unionism, particularly over the UK’s departure from the European Union.

“I think it’s fair to say that Leo Varadkar and unionism didn’t see eye to eye very often at all,” she said.

“But, of course, you know, I do wish him all the very best as he has stepped down today.

“There were many things that we disagreed with, in terms of unionism in general but also from the party political perspective in the DUP, but of course there were things that we worked on together as well.”

In a statement, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he and Mr Varadkar “were very often on different ends of the political spectrum”.

“We differed on the Republic of Ireland’s approach to legacy, and sharply differed on his approach and attitude on the Protocol and the constitutional future of Northern Ireland. Where we differed we did so respectfully,” he said.

“There were other areas where we were able to work together on matters of mutual benefit for both our countries.

“I wish Mr Varadkar well as he steps down from leadership.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie said Mr Varadkar’s announcement “has come as a surprise to us all”.

“On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party, I would like to wish Mr Varadkar every success in the future,” he said.

“We look forward to working with his successor in a constructive manner, fostering good relationships.”

Meanwhile, Alliance leader Naomi Long paid tribute to Mr Varadkar as having “had a major role to play in positive north-south relations”.

“Northern Ireland and the south have a good relationship, more so than at any time in recent history, which is due in no small part to the work of Leo Varadkar and other members of the Irish Government,” she said.

“In terms of local politics, he has played his part in helping restore the Executive here twice and also contributed greatly to many challenges we have faced such as the fall-out of Brexit, the issue of legacy and has also added his voice to the chorus of those recognising the need for reform of the Stormont institutions.

“On a personal level, I always enjoyed meeting and co-operating with Leo on a wide range of topics, and he always showed a genuine interest in local issues. I wish him the best in whatever he decides to do now.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Mr Varadkar “served with honour and integrity throughout his time as Taoiseach”.

He said the Taoiseach played an important role in support for Northern Ireland, and “committed measurable resource to critical projects in the North that will bring communities closer together”.

“In all of my dealings with the Taoiseach, I have found him to be direct, supportive and willing to do whatever he can to support the political process in the North. I sincerely wish him and Matt the very best for the future,” he said.