Lawyers for Andrew Tate’s accusers write to UK police over Romania escape fears

Lawyers representing four women who accuse social media influencer Andrew Tate of rape and sexual assault wrote to UK police to request his detention over fears he would flee Romania.

Tate, 37, and his brother Tristan, 35, were detained after a European arrest warrant was issued by UK authorities for charges dating back to 2012-2015, the pair’s representative said.

They are due before the Bucharest Court of Appeal on Tuesday for a decision on whether the warrant should executed.

A statement from law firm McCue Jury & Partners, the lawyers acting on behalf of Tate’s British accusers, said: “Last week, we received information that Tate might have been planning to flee Romania, where he is due to stand trial for separate allegations of rape and human trafficking.

“We wrote to the British police to bring this to their attention and to urge them to immediately seek a warrant for Tate’s detention in Romania and extradition to the UK.”