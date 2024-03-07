Rwanda Bill to return to the Commons on March 18 after Lords defeats

The Government will attempt to overturn amendments to its proposed Rwanda asylum law on March 18 after it suffered 10 defeats in the House of Lords.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt confirmed the return date for the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill during her weekly business statement.

The Bill will receive its third reading in the Lords on March 12 and MPs will get a chance to debate and vote on the amendments in the following week.

Changes backed by the Lords include overturning the Government bid to oust the courts from the process.

The move by the unelected chamber effectively blows a hole in the Bill, which is intended to prevent continued legal challenges to the stalled deportation scheme after the Supreme Court ruled the plan was unlawful.

The proposed legislation seeks to compel judges to regard the east African country as safe in a bid to clear the way to send asylum seekers who cross the Channel in small boats on a one-way flight to Rwanda.

But the amendment agreed by the Lords restores the jurisdiction of domestic courts in relation to the safety of Rwanda and enables them to intervene.

Other changes supported by peers include safeguards to reduce the risk of unaccompanied children being sent to Rwanda, a block on the removal of victims of modern slavery and human trafficking, as well as those who worked with the UK military or government overseas.

The Lords also approved amendments designed to ensure the Bill complies with the rule of law and that Parliament cannot declare Rwanda to be safe until the treaty with its promised safeguards is fully implemented.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made “stopping the boats” a key pledge of his leadership and previously warned the Lords against frustrating “the will of the people” by hampering the passage of the Bill.

The 10 defeats in the Lords has set the stage for an extended stand-off between the two Houses of Parliament, which is known as “ping-pong”.

The Bill will pass between the Commons and Lords until they can reach agreement on its wording.