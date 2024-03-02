US businesswoman and fashion star Iris Apfel dies age 102

Iris Apfel, a vivacious personality in the world of fashion, textiles and interior design, has died at the age of 102.

The self-proclaimed “geriatric starlet”, who was known for her more-is-more approach to style, became a viral sensation in her later years after the Metropolitan Museum of Art formed a hit exhibition from her eclectic wardrobe.

The 2005 exhibition put Apfel on the map and her fame was further elevated by a 2014 documentary titled Iris from filmmaker Albert Maysles, exploring the life and creativity of the style maven.

She was aged 97 when she signed a modelling contract with global agency IMG Models, who also represent models including Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss.

The death of Apfel on Friday was announced to her almost three million fans on Instagram, with a picture of the star sporting her renowned oversized round glasses.

Among those paying tribute on the post were Diversity star Ashley Banjo, Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham and US singer Lenny Kravitz, who said: “You mastered the art of living. Thank you for your energy and inspiration.”

Iris Apfel has died aged 102 (Seth Wenig/AP)

During her career, Apfel founded international textile manufacturing company Old World Weavers in 1950 alongside her husband Carl, who died in 2015 aged 100.

She came to fame in the fashion world when she was in her 80s when her eclectic wardrobe formed the 2005 exhibition titled Rara Avis: Selections From The Iris Barrel Apfel Collection at the Costume Institute, which explored “the affinity between fashion and accessory designs” and examined “the power of dress and accessories to assert style above fashion”.

During her latter years, Apfel was also photographed by Bruce Weber for Italian Vogue magazine and featured in advertising campaigns for Coach and Kate Spade.