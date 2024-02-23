Royal Navy ice breaker HMS Protector visits Ukrainian Antarctic base

Sailors from the Royal Navy icebreaker have shown their solidarity with Ukraine during a visit to the country’s remote research station in Antarctica.

HMS Protector called in at Vernadsky Base for the crew to discuss how Ukraine and the UK are supporting peaceful scientific co-operation in Antarctica.

The Royal Navy sailors also learned from the Ukrainian team about the impact of the war on their home country, ahead of the two-year anniversary of the Russian invasion, and how the scientists intended to serve when they returned home.

HMS Protector visited Vernadsky, the National Antarctic Scientific Centre of Ukraine (Royal Navy/PA)

Protector’s commanding officer, Captain Tom Weaver, said: “It was a privilege to be able to visit our Ukrainian friends at Vernadsky.

“From the moment we approached the base to see the flag of Ukraine and the Union flag hoisted together, we received the warmest of welcomes and a fascinating insight into the work they do.

“I was humbled by the scientists’ stories of families back in Ukraine in places such as Kharkiv, and by the willingness to serve their country on returning from Antarctica.”

Base Commander Bogdan Gavrylyuk with HMS Protector’s ship’s Company at Vernadsky Antarctic research base (Royal Navy/PA)

Vernadsky Research Base, formerly the British Faraday Station, is on Galindez Island off the west coast of the Antarctic Peninsula.

It has been conducting research in meteorology, glaciology and atmospheric chemistry since 1954, aiding understanding of the impact of climate change.

Vernadsky base is the National Antarctic Scientific Centre of Ukraine (Royal Navy/PA)

It was originally established as the British Antarctic Survey’s Faraday Station but was transferred to Ukraine under a Memorandum of Understanding between the British Antarctic Survey and the State Institution National Antarctic Scientific Centre of Ukraine in 1996.

HMS Protector is currently deployed to the Antarctic region to carry out work with partners including the UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO), British Antarctic Survey (BAS), UK Antarctic Heritage Trust (UKAHT) and the governments of the Falkland Islands, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands.