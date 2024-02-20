‘Deeply concerned’ William calls for end to fighting in Gaza

The Prince of Wales has called for fighting in the Israel-Hamas war to end “as soon as possible” and an increase in humanitarian support for Gaza.

William said it is “critical that aid gets in and the hostages are released”, in an impassioned statement released as he visited the London headquarters of the British Red Cross (BRC), which is playing a key humanitarian role in the region.

The heir to the throne voiced his concerns as the conflict reaches a crucial stage, with fresh fears about an escalation in violence if Israeli forces move into Rafah, a city and major aid delivery point in southern Gaza.

He told BRC executives that his 2018 visit to Israel and the West Bank – the first official trip there by a member of the monarchy – made a “lasting impression” on him and he has since followed the region closely.

William said in his statement: “I remain deeply concerned about the terrible human cost of the conflict in the Middle East since the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7. Too many have been killed.

“I, like so many others, want to see an end to the fighting as soon as possible. There is a desperate need for increased humanitarian support to Gaza. It’s critical that aid gets in and the hostages are released.

“Sometimes it is only when faced with the sheer scale of human suffering that the importance of permanent peace is brought home.

“Even in the darkest hour, we must not succumb to the counsel of despair. I continue to cling to the hope that a brighter future can be found and I refuse to give up on that.”

Rory Moylan, the BRC head of region for the Middle East, North Africa and Europe, briefed the prince about the “catastrophic” situation in Gaza and later described the royal visit as “extremely important” and a help to raising awareness.

It is understood William had been considering making a statement since the October 7 raids by Palestinian militant group Hamas that killed about 1,200 people and saw around 250 taken hostage.

The Government was briefed in advance through the Foreign, Commonwealth &; Development Office (FCDO) about his comments, the nature of the BRC visit and a future trip to a synagogue, where he will join a discussion with young people from different communities who are advocates against hatred and antisemitism.

William’s comments did not stray into contentious political issues, like a possible solution to the conflict, but speaking out about the situation will attract criticism.

When he left BRC headquarters in the City of London, word of his visit – which had not been publicised in advance – had spread and a crowd had gathered outside including a small group of activists who shouted “Free Palestine” as he walked to his car.

He was accompanied by his new international affairs adviser David Hunt, who has been on secondment from the FCDO.

The prince was due to visit the BRC earlier this year with wife Kate, now convalescing after abdominal surgery, and when he sat down with Mr Moylan and BRC chief executive Beatrice Butsana-Sita, he spoke about his visit to the Middle East six years ago.

He said: “I went there in 2018, and I feel it had a lasting impression on me, so I’m always keeping an eye on what’s going on and just very keen to hear from you guys what’s going on, on the ground… particularly how your teams are managing to deal with such difficult circumstances.”