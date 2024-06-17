Scottish Lib Dems will make ‘big leap forward’ at election, says Cole-Hamilton

Scottish Liberal Democrats are aiming to “leap forward” at the General Elections as the party’s leader set out the party’s manifesto.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said his party would “make the difference” and be the real opposition to a potential Labour government.

Launching the manifesto at Craigie’s Farm in Queensferry on Monday, Mr Cole-Hamilton was joined by deputy leader Wendy Chamberlain who said the party will “take the opportunities” to hold Westminster parties to account.

The manifesto includes plans to introduce a carer’s minimum wage with a £2 an hour boost.

Alex Cole-Hamilton and Wendy Chamberlain pick strawberries during a visit to Craigie’s Farm in South Queensferry to launch the party’s General Election manifesto (Jane Barlow/PA)

It also includes many devolved issues including fast-tracking access to mental health counsellors in schools.

An additional £1 billion in capital funding would come to Scotland through Barnett consequentials which can be used to tackle the housing emergency and local health facilities, Mr Cole-Hamilton said.

Speaking at Craigie Farm, he said: “There’s going to be strong liberal voices returned in significant numbers – and they are going to be – we’re going to have a big leap forward at this election and are going to make that difference.

“This election has shown there is an intrinsic link between what happens in Westminster and what happens in Scotland and a lot of the policies that we’re generating cash from, whether that’s by trebling the digital services tax on social media giants who create so much harm experienced by our young people right now. We want to see that earmarked for mental health services in Scotland.”

Meanwhile, Ms Chamberlain said the Conservatives were entering into a period of “irrelevance” meaning the Liberal Democrats would need to step up and hold a potential Labour government to account.

She said: “Where is the opposition, the holding to account going to come from? It’s going to come from the Liberal Democrats on issues such as the two-child limit which Labour has said they are not willing to remove.

“It is fully costed in our manifesto and this will be the opportunity for us to make those kind of arguments.

“I can assure you we will be taking those opportunities when they come.”

But she also said it would be “straightforward” for the Lib Dems to “outflank” Labour in social and liberal policies.