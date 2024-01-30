Drivers’ strike poised to cause disruption to train services

Train services on some of the country’s busiest commuter routes will be crippled on Tuesday because of another strike by drivers.

Members of Aslef are launching a wave of fresh walkouts in a long-running dispute over pay.

Services are already being affected by a nine-day ban on overtime which started on Monday.

On Tuesday drivers will strike at Southeastern, Southern/Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Thameslink and South Western Railway followed by walkouts at Northern Trains and TPE on Wednesday, at LNER, Greater Anglia and C2C on Friday, at West Midlands Trains, Avanti West Coast and East Midlands Railway on Saturday February 3 and at Great Western, CrossCountry and Chiltern on Monday February 5.

South Western Railway urged passengers to only travel if “absolutely necessary” on Tuesday, warning that a significantly reduced service will operate on a limited number of lines.

A statement said: “Large parts of our network will be closed and trains will only run between 0700 and 1900.

“There will be no services outside of these times.”

(PA Graphics)

There will be similar levels of disruption at other train operators embroiled in the dispute.

Where services do run they will start later and finish earlier than usual.

Picket lines will be mounted outside railway stations.

Aslef’s general secretary Mick Whelan says some drivers have not had a pay rise for almost five years.

He has accused the Government of “giving up” trying to resolve the row.

The strikes were expected to be the first test of the minimum service levels legislation, aimed at ensuring train operators could run 40% of services.

But none of the train companies are using the new law, which the Government is also planning to extend to other sectors.

An Aslef union steward (Danny Lawson/PA)

Labour has said it will repeal the law if it wins the next general election.

Downing Street expressed disappointment at rail operators who are not using the minimum service levels legislation.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “It’s something the rail operators called for many months ago and the public would rightly expect them to be used if strike action is taking place.”

Asked if No 10 is disappointed with the operators, he said: “Yes, it’s something that we and the public expect them to use.

“It’s ultimately up to train operators to effectively manage their services, we have been as clear as possible that they should be as ready to use all powers available to them to reduce the impact of rail strikes on passengers.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Aslef’s leadership is refusing to let their members vote on an offer that would see the average train driver’s salary increase to £65,000.

“The Transport Secretary and Rail Minister have already facilitated talks that led to this fair and reasonable offer from industry. Aslef bosses should put it to their members so we can resolve the dispute, which has already happened with the RMT, TSSA and Unite unions.

“With passenger revenues not having recovered since the pandemic, the taxpayer has had to prop up the railways with £12 billion in the past year alone – these strikes will not change the need for urgent workplace reforms that Aslef continue to block.”