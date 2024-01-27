What the papers say – January 27

The front pages for Saturday cover various topics, with several papers leading with the King’s hospital stay.

The Daily Express, the Daily Mail and The Sun all lead with Charles undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate.

The i splashes with a story on British spycraft, with analysts struggling to keep up with the growing threat of Chinese espionage, according to one MI6 boss.

The Daily Telegraph looks to US-UK military relations for its lead, running a piece on the US relocating its nuclear arms to British RAF bases amid growing fears of a possible conflict with Russia.

The Times runs with a story on Emma Webber, mother of Valdo Calocane’s victim Barnaby Webber, and her call for an inquiry into the Nottingham killings.

The Independent has called for the unmasking of those funding a plot to topple the Prime Minister.

Both the Financial Times and The Guardian cast focus abroad, with the International Court of Justice ordering Israel to take action to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza.

Moving to sport, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Star splash with Jurgen Klopp’s announcement he will leave Liverpool.