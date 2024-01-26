Government strikes Vodafone agreement after UAE stake national security fears

The Government has reached an agreement with Vodafone to address national security concerns related to a United Arab Emirates-backed telecoms group’s stake in the company.

A number of “proportionate measures” will now be put into place at the London-listed telecoms firm to address concerns and allow it to put a director from the investors on its board.

On Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden used new powers to declare there were national security risks related to Emirates Telecommunications Group, which does business as Etisalat by e&, holding an almost 15% stake in Vodafone.

An order cautioned that the relationship e& has with the British firm would “enable it materially to influence the policy of Vodafone” and ordered a “national security committee” to be set up by the business to oversee and monitor any sensitive work.

The Cabinet Office confirmed on Friday it has now approved a new “strategic relationship agreement between Vodafone and e&”.

“Using the National Security & Investment Act it has put in place proportionate measures to address any potential national security concern”, it said on Friday.

“Where investment might impact the UK’s national security – for example through the acquisition of certain technologies or infrastructure – we will work with investment partners to minimise any risk.

“As part of our critical national infrastructure, telecoms is one such sector. Vodafone is also a particularly important company for the UK Government given its critical functions, including as a key partner in HMG’s cyber security strategy.”

A Vodafone spokesman said: “We are pleased to have received clearance in our home market for our strategic relationship agreement with e& and for e& to take a seat on our board.”

Abu Dhabi-listed e& has built up a stake of 14.6% in Vodafone, marking a deepening of a strategic tie-up that began in May 2022 when e& first invested in the FTSE 100 giant.

The British telephone firm announced in May that e& chief executive Hatem Dowidar would join the Vodafone board as a non-executive director.