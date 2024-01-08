LG unveils ‘world’s first’ transparent Oled TV

LG has unveiled a transparent, wireless 4K TV that is see-through when off.

The South Korean company announced the LG Signature Oled T at the CES technology show in Las Vegas.

The Oled T comes in a 77-inch size and has a transparent display, which the company says “harmonises” with its environment and enables the TV to be placed in the middle of a room rather than against a wall to prevent it blocking the view.

It does not yet have a confirmed price.

The TV comes with LG’s Zero Connect Box, which uses wireless transmission technology to send 4K resolution images and sound to the TV, meaning it does not need to be near a plug socket.

It also comes with a feature LG calls T-Bar, which places an “info-ticker” along the lower part of the screen displaying news alerts, weather updates or the titles of songs being played, while leaving the rest of the screen clear to show any view behind it.

Users can switch the Oled T between a transparent and opaque setting (LG/PA)

LG said users will also be able to switch the screen to a more opaque, traditional TV screen with the press of a button.

Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company, said the Oled T is an “incredible feat of consumer-driven innovation”.

He said: “LG Signature Oled T offers brand-new screen experiences plus the picture quality and performance of our award-winning Oled technology.

“LG’s transparent Oled gives customers greater freedom to curate their living spaces, completely redefining what’s possible and pointing the way to an exciting future for the television industry.”

Transparent TVs appear to be an early trend for CES 2024, with Samsung also showcasing its own technology at the convention.