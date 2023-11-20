What the papers say – November 20

Cabinet opposition to the Prime Minister over the Rwanda migration policy and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s looming autumn statement lead the front pages of Monday’s newspapers.

The Times runs with a story on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak facing cabinet opposition over plans to opt out of European human rights laws in order to salvage his Rwanda migration policy.

The Daily Telegraph says Israel is “on the brink” of securing a hostage agreement with the White House optimistic a release deal could lead to a five-day pause in fighting.

The Daily Express relays warnings from campaign groups who say Mr Hunt will not be forgiven if he fails to raise the state pension by 8.5%.

The Daily Mirror takes aim at Mr Hunt, saying he increased the rent at a flat he owns by 18% at a time that “he was urging pay restraint”.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail asks if the UK is on the brink of a “real” tax cut, after the Chancellor said “everything is on the table”.

The i relays a message from Mr Hunt, who said tax cuts for business are his priority.

The Independent says seven inmates who were trapped in prison under indefinite jail terms have taken their own lives since they were refused a resentencing.

The Sun reports the lives of 140 people onboard a Royal Navy nuclear submarine were saved just moments before disaster.

Actor and comedian Russell Brand has been questioned by Metropolitan Police over allegations of sex offences, the Metro reports.

The Financial Times leads with a story on the mounting pressure on the OpenAI board to reinstate Sam Altman as the company’s chief executive after he was sacked on Friday.

Britain is set for a white Christmas with forecasters predicting snow in the run up to the day, according to the Daily Star.