Rangers malicious prosecution payouts could top £60m

The full bill for payouts related to the Rangers malicious prosecution scandal could be higher than £60 million, according to a report by auditors.

The Crown Office has allocated £60.5 million in unplanned costs for cases brought against the Lord Advocate by people connected to the acquisition and administration of the club.

Audit Scotland’s annual section 22 report into the Scottish Government’s accounts detailed the costs, with £51.7 million being paid out in compensation and legal costs as of March 2023.

A further £8.8 million has been set aside for cases which are still to be finalised.

The Audit Scotland report said: “To date, the (Crown Office) has accounted for £60.5 million of unplanned costs in connection with these claims against the Lord Advocate.

“Some cases have been resolved, with sums paid to the pursuers totalling £51.7 million to March 2023 with a further £8.8 million provided in respect of cases still to be finalised.”

Several people involved in the administration and acquisition of Rangers were wrongly prosecuted, later launching civil claims against Scotland’s prosecution service.

Administrators David Whitehouse and Paul Clark were arrested in 2014, though the Crown Office later dropped charges and admitted their prosecutions were “malicious”.

The Lord Advocate also admitted Charles Green and Imran Ahmad should never have been prosecuted, with Mr Green receiving more than £6 million in compensation plus legal costs.

The Scottish Government and the Lord Advocate have said an inquiry can take place once the civil cases have concluded.

In November last year, MSPs were told the costs connected to the Rangers malicious prosecution litigation was just under £51 million.