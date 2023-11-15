Sunak promises emergency legislation to prevent Rwanda ‘merry-go-round’

Rishi Sunak has promised emergency legislation and a new treaty with Rwanda to ensure his flagship asylum policy is not blocked again after the Supreme Court ruled it unlawful.

The Prime Minister said he will end the “merry-go-round” of legal challenges with a law to deem Rwanda a safe country after his plans to “stop the boats” were blocked.

He was resisting pressure from the Tory right to pull the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights but vowed: “I will not allow a foreign court to block these flights.”