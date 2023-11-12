Man charged with murder of mother who was ‘killed in front of children’

A man has been charged with the murder of a mother who was killed in front of her two children in Manchester, police said.

Obert Moyo, 45, has been charged with murdering Perseverance Ncube, who was found with serious injuries in Salford at about 2.40am on Friday.

Ms Ncube, 35, was found with a single stab injury to the chest on Dukesgate Grove in Little Hulton, Worsley, and was taken to hospital, where she died.

Moyo, of Pennington Road, Bolton, has also been charged with possession of offensive weapon.

He has been remanded into custody and is set to appear at Bolton Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Ms Ncube’s family described her as a “loving and devoted mother who lived for her children, family and friends” in a tribute to her.

Greater Manchester Police are appealing to any motorists and residents in the area who may have captured anything that may be of relevance to the investigation on dashcam, CCTV or doorbell cameras to contact the force.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force on 101 quoting log number 236 of November 10.

Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity – Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.