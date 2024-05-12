Express & Star
Close

In Pictures: Sun-seekers soak up top temperatures before thunderstorms roll in

Temperatures were predicted to reach as high as 27C on Sunday before storms cooled things down.

Published
People enjoying the sunny weather on Bournemouth Beach in Dorset

Sun lovers were making the most of what could be the last day in a spell of warmer dry weather across the UK on Sunday.

Temperatures were predicted to reach as high as 27C, but weather warnings for rain and thunderstorms threatened to put a dampener on the end of the weekend.

Spring weather May 12th 2024
People enjoying the sunny weather in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Spring weather May 12th 2024
People were enjoying the warmer weather both on and off the water (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Spring weather May 12th 2024
Bournemouth Pier offered a little shade for those who needed it (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A Met Office meteorologist warned the storms might “band together” in areas across the UK, resulting in intense bursts of lightning and heavy rainfall.

Spring weather May 12th 2024
Lifeguards set up ready to watch for danger at sea (Peter Byrne/PA)
Spring weather May 12th 2024
A paddleboarder glides across calm waters (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Spring weather May 12th 2024
Sunday was expected to be the warmest day of the year so far before the rain and thunder rolls in (Peter Byrne/PA)

Pets were exercised early on New Brighton beach on the Wirral, Merseyside, while further south in Gloucestershire, top horses were put through their paces on day five of the Badminton Horse Trials.

Spring weather May 12th 2024
A dog intent on their ball on New Brighton Beach on the Wirral, Merseyside (Peter Byrne/PA)
Spring weather May 12th 2024
On Saturday all four home nations recorded their hottest days of the year so far (Peter Byrne/PA)
Badminton Horse Trials 2024 – Day Five
Ballycoog Breaker Boy ridden by Will Rawlin during the show jumping on day five of the Badminton Horse Trials in Gloucestershire (David Davies/PA)

Meanwhile, bowler hats provided some useful shade when the Duke of Edinburgh attended the Combined Cavalry Old Comrades Association’s annual parade and memorial service, in Hyde Park, London.

Combined Cavalry Old Comrades Association Annual Parade
The Duke of Edinburgh raises his hat in memory of those members of the British and Commonwealth Cavalry who have given their lives in the service of their country (Victoria Jones/PA)
Combined Cavalry Old Comrades Association Annual Parade
It is the 100th anniversary of the unveiling and dedication of the Hyde Park memorial (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular