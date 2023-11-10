Express & Star
Close

In Pictures: Past sacrifices remembered at anniversary events

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak viewed Remembrance Crosses outside Westminster Abbey while London mayor Sadiq Khan held a multi-faith event.

Published
Armistice Day 2023

Political leaders and City workers paused to remember the war dead ahead of weekend remembrance events.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak travelled a short distance to view Remembrance Crosses outside Westminster Abbey, and later met Royal British Legion members at a conference centre.

It comes amid tensions over a planned protest over the Israel-Gaza conflict in London where demonstrators are expected in large numbers.

Armistice Day 2023
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty view the Remembrance Crosses (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Armistice Day 2023
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty walk among the crosses (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Armistice Day 2023
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty (Daniel Leal/PA)
Armistice Day 2023
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to members of the public (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Armistice Day 2023
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talks to a supporter of the Royal British Legion (Daniel Leal/PA)

In the Square Mile, workers at Lloyd’s paused to remember the sacrifices of previous generations.

London, like other cities, was badly bombed during the Second World War.

Armistice Day 2023
City workers join a Remembrance Day service at Lloyd’s of London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Armistice Day 2023
City workers pause to remember (Aaron Chown/PA)
Armistice Day 2023
City workers join a Remembrance Day service (Aaron Chown/PA)

Meanwhile, mayor of London Sadiq Khan attended a multi-faith event at City Hall.

The mayor has joined calls across the political spectrum for respect to be shown for the war dead.

Armistice Day 2023
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan joins representatives of Muslim, Sikh, Hindu and Jewish faiths at the City Hall service (Lucy North/PA)
Armistice Day 2023
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks during the City Hall service (Lucy North/PA)
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular