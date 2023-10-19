Rare red weather warning issued in Scotland as Storm Babet batters UK

A flood defence barrier in Edzell, Scotland

Parts of the UK could be cut off by flooding as Storm Babet batters the country, the Met Office has warned.

A new amber warning for rain has been issued for parts of northern England, the Midlands and Wales, and a rare red weather warning is in place in Scotland.

The red Met Office warning says that from 6pm there is “danger to life from fast-flowing or deep floodwater” in Aberdeenshire and Angus in eastern Scotland, with extensive road closures expected.

⚠️⚠️? Red weather warning UPDATED ?⚠️⚠️ Exceptionally heavy and persistent rain across eastern Scotland due to #StormBabet Thursday 1800 – Friday 1200 Latest info ? https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/AhhGEuYUM2 — Met Office (@metoffice) October 19, 2023

Storm Babet is expected to bring 70mph gusts and more than a month’s worth of rain in the worst-affected regions of the UK on Thursday.

The amber weather warning covering parts of the UK is in place from noon on Friday to 6am on Saturday due to persistent heavy rain.

Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded and some communities could be cut off by flooded roads, forecasters said.

⚠️⚠️ Amber weather warning issued ⚠️⚠️ Rain across parts of southeast Scotland, northeast Wales and northern England Friday 1200 – Saturday 0600 Latest info ? https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/7YJVoKSdQr — Met Office (@metoffice) October 19, 2023

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency had eight flood warnings in place as of 11am on Thursday, along with 14 flood alerts.

Under the Met Office’s amber warning, between 1.6in (40mm) and 2.4in (60mm) of rain is likely, with the potential for between 3.2in (80mm) and 4.7in (120mm) on higher ground.

There may be power outages in Scotland and some areas could be cut off for days, with people urged to check for flood updates, avoid travel and expect school closures.

Angus Council said schools will close at lunchtime on Thursday and remain shut on Friday to “ensure the safety of children, young people, parents, and school staff”.

A woman and her dog at a flood defence barrier in Edzell, Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mass train cancellations have been imposed by ScotRail, expected to last from Thursday until Saturday.

It is the first red warning for rain issued in the UK since Storm Dennis in February 2020.

An amber wind warning has also been issued for parts of eastern Scotland.

Storm Babet hit Ireland on Wednesday after sweeping in from the Atlantic, with heavy rain causing extensive flooding in parts of the country.

Members of the Irish Defence Forces were deployed in the town of Midleton, Co Cork, where more than 100 properties were flooded.

A flooded street in Midleton, Co Cork, after Storm Babet hit (@realLiamMac/PA)

Cork County Council said more than a month’s worth of rain had fallen in the space of 24 hours, leading to unprecedented flooding, saturated land and high river levels across the county.

Large swathes of already-saturated Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern and eastern England will also see strong winds and heavy rain on Thursday, with yellow severe weather warnings issued through to Saturday.