Majority of adults support compulsory language learning in schools – poll

Education report

The majority of British adults believe studying a modern language should be compulsory in school, a survey suggests.

Only one in five (21%) UK adults said they can have a conversation in a modern language that is not their mother tongue, according to a poll commissioned by the British Academy.

More than a third (35%) said they were not able to study their preferred language at school, the survey has found.

The YouGov poll of more than 2,000 UK adults suggests most agree that studying a modern language should be compulsory in primary school (64%) and in secondary school (71%).

The findings come as the number of teenagers taking language A-levels has declined in recent years, particularly in subjects such as German.

Among the adults who said they could not have a conversation in a modern language that is not their mother tongue, nearly half (49%) said they regret not engaging more with language learning at school.

Professor Charles Forsdick, lead fellow for languages at the British Academy, said: “Our research shows that there is keen public interest in and support for language learning.

“People of all ages recognise the many benefits of being multilingual, for individuals and wider society, and they want the next generation to enjoy them.”

The survey was commissioned to mark the launch of the Languages Gateway – an online resource designed to broaden access to language learning for people of all ages in the UK.

The British Academy has also renewed its call for a statutory entitlement – the right to learn a language – for pupils at every stage of school from five to 18.

Prof Forsdick added: “The poll results clearly show that there is public support for our call for students to have the right and option to study a language at primary and secondary education.

“We renew that call today as a core component of our wider languages strategy, and stand ready to work with government on making this ambition a reality.”

Baroness Coussins, co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Modern Languages, said: “Languages for all, throughout all stages of schooling, should be a no-brainer. The British Academy poll shows this would enjoy public support.

“If the current or any future government is serious about social mobility for individuals, redressing regional skills inequalities, or economic prosperity for the nation, they will make a massive strategic investment in language teaching and learning, so that the shameful national languages deficit in the UK can be repaired.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “There are numerous benefits to learning a language so it is unsurprising that there is widespread support for pupils to be given this opportunity.

“Schools also want this opportunity for their pupils but are constrained by funding pressures and a major shortage of modern foreign language teachers.

“It is very difficult for schools to broaden their language offering under these circumstances and it is imperative that the Government makes a concerted effort to address the recruitment and retention crisis in education.”

James Bowen, assistant general secretary at school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “There are huge and obvious benefits to learning a foreign language and there is some excellent language teaching in both primary and secondary schools.

“However, there is also a fundamental problem, namely the significant lack of foreign language teachers. The Government’s own figures suggest that it is currently only on track to recruit around one third of the language teachers that are required.

“It is a crisis that needs addressing urgently if more pupils are to learn a language.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “In our globalised economy, language skills add value and widen opportunities for individuals, communities, and society.