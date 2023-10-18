Foreign Secretary raises doubts about feasibility of Israel-Hamas ceasefire

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly

The Foreign Secretary has raised doubts about the feasibility of a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

James Cleverly highlighted the importance of both parties respecting a ceasefire and raised serious doubts about Hamas’s willingness to do so.

“I have seen absolutely nothing in the behaviour of Hamas during the terrorist attack and since the terrorist attack that gives me any confidence at all that they would respect a ceasefire,” he told the Commons.

His comments came as several MPs urged the Government to back the UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres’s call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn also made the case for a cessation of hostilities.

He said: “Can I ask the Prime Minister, will he join with us on these benches and call for an immediate ceasefire in the region?”

He later added: “My ask for a ceasefire was done with all sincerity, sincerity to protect civilians, but also to ensure that we have the safe creation of humanitarian corridors, humanitarian corridors which will allow for food, for water and for vital medicines to get into Gaza, but also for innocent civilians caught up in this terrible conflict to flee.”

Rishi Sunak said Israel had “a right to defend itself”.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons (House of Commons/UK Parliament)

During an urgent question on the explosion at the al Ahli hospital in Gaza after PMQs, SNP MP Marion Fellows (Motherwell and Wishaw) said: “Hamas is an indefensible organisation, but the fact that they won’t do right doesn’t mean that the UK Government should not demand a ceasefire, work hard towards a ceasefire and to make sure that humanitarian aid gets into Gaza.”

Mr Cleverly replied: “Calls for a ceasefire are understandable, and I have much sympathy for the position she sets out, but a ceasefire has to be respected by both parties in a conflict, and I have seen absolutely nothing in the behaviour of Hamas during the terrorist attack and since the terrorist attack that gives me any confidence at all that they would respect a ceasefire.

“And unless they respect a ceasefire, it is not credible to demand that Israel do not defend itself against terrorism.”

Labour MP Debbie Abrahams (Oldham East and Saddleworth) said: “The UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has also called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. Clearly, the Foreign Secretary has some issues with that.

“I’m not really understanding why, but given that, is it appropriate for a third party such as the UN, who have people on the ground – and their assessment, with respect, is probably more realistic than his… in the intermediate time – what are the safe corridors that are being proposed?”

Mr Cleverly told MPs “we have people on the ground”, adding: “My staff are in danger in Gaza. They choose to put their lives at risk in an incredibly dangerous part of the world in order to give me direct insight into reality to the ground.

“So I would just urge her to be a bit more thoughtful with regard to the danger that my diplomats, both UK-based diplomats and locally engaged staff put themselves in.

“The truth is that I have received nothing that gives me any indication that Hamas or the other terrorist groups operating in Gaza would respect a ceasefire.

“And of course, I respect the UN secretary-general’s call for a ceasefire. We would all love to see the bloodshed cease, but we also have to be realistic about the fact that Hamas has demonstrated, as have the other terrorist organisations in Gaza demonstrated over and over and over again, a complete callousness towards human life, whether it be Israeli or Palestinian.”

Echoing Ms Abrahams’ comments, Green Party MP Caroline Lucas (Brighton, Pavilion) said: “I urge the minister to think again about the issue of a ceasefire. Of course it would need to be worked for, of course, it’s going to be hard, but unless the UK Government gives its backing to the UN on this issue, then thousands more are going to be killed, and we should be on the right side of history, and I’m very much afraid right now that we won’t.”