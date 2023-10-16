£77m paid out so far to survivors of historical institutional abuse

Statue of Mary at the former site of a Magdalen Laundry in Belfast

Some £77 million has been paid to survivors of historical institutional abuse, it has emerged.

The awards have been made to those who suffered abuse at state, church or charity-run homes in Northern Ireland in the past.

Support and compensation for victims were among the recommendations of the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry (HIAI), which revealed sexual, physical and emotional abuse at the homes from 1922 to 1995.

On Monday, Stormont’s Executive Office said that so far more than 4,035 applications have been made and award determinations totalling some £77 million paid out in redress.

Retired High Court judge Sir Anthony Hart, with David Lane (left) and Geraldine Doherty at the end of the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry (Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press/PA)

The next phase of the awareness campaign for victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse is now set to be rolled out.

This phase will focus on using digital media and outdoor advertising to increase awareness of the support, services and compensation available for victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse.

It will build on the newspaper advertising, posters and social media videos issued in March and the leaflets distributed to every household in Northern Ireland in May.

Patrick Gallagher, director of victims and survivors at the Executive Office, said they want to reach all those victims and survivors who are not yet aware of the help and support available to them.

“Since its establishment on 31 March 2020, the Historical Institutional Abuse Redress Board (Hiarb) has received over 4,035 applications and made award determinations totalling some £77 million,” he said.

“We want to continue our efforts to reach those victims and survivors who are unaware of the help and support that is now available to them.”