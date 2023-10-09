Sunak to chair emergency meeting as Israel conflict intensifies

Israel-Hamas conflict

Rishi Sunak will hold a Cobra meeting later on Monday as the death toll rises amid ongoing violence in Israel and Gaza following the attack by Hamas.

The Prime Minister said he would be convening an emergency meeting, as the Foreign Office works to offer support where needed amid renewed conflict in the region.

At least 700 people have reportedly been killed in Israel and more than 400 have been killed in Gaza, over two days after Hamas launched its unprecedented attack.

Among the dead is 20-year-old Nathanel Young, a Briton serving in the Israeli Defence Services who died at the Gaza border on Saturday.

It comes as Israel intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip after declaring war and vowing to destroy the “military and governing capabilities” of Hamas.

Mr Sunak said that the UK was in “close dialogue” with Israel over any support it needed, after holding a phone call with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday.

“We already have a very long-standing relationship with Israel, we’re one of their strongest allies.

“We’ve provided in the past the kinds of equipment that they’ve used to defend themselves over the past couple of days.

“And as I said to the Prime Minister, we will continue to provide – whether that’s diplomatic, intelligence or security support – as they need.

“I’m chairing a Cobra with my ministerial colleagues this afternoon, when we’ll continue to discuss the situation, but we’re in close dialogue with our Israeli counterparts”, he told a business event in Newark, Nottinghamshire.

Palestinians inspect the rubble of the Yassin Mosque, which was destroyed after being hit by an Israeli airstrike on the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City (Adel Hana/AP)

Two other UK nationals – 26-year-old Jake Marlowe, who went to the same London school as Mr Young, and photographer Dan Darlington – are believed to be missing.

The Government is helping the families of several individuals in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, it is understood.

The Foreign Office has advised against all but essential travel to the region due to the conflict.

Mr Sunak said it is a “complex” situation, as he acknowledged many will have concerns about family members caught up in the conflict.

“I know it will be an anxious time for many families who have loved ones in the region,” he said.

“It’s a quite complex situation on the ground, so we are working very closely with our Israeli counterparts to establish the status of any British nationals on the ground.

“That work is under way as we speak.”

Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City (Fatima Shbair/AP)

Mr Young, a former pupil at JFS Jewish School in north London, died after a surprise attack by Palestinian militants caught Israel off-guard on a major holiday.

His loved ones said they are “heartbroken”, while the father of Mr Darlington said he believes his son, who was visiting from his home in Berlin, Germany, is missing.

Mr Marlowe was reported missing while providing security at a music festival near Kibbutz Re’im, close to the Gaza border.

It comes as Communities minister Lee Rowley warned any potential protesters not to “glorify” the violence of Hamas.

On Monday, Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves also condemned the attack

She told Times Radio: “Israel has been attacked by terrorists. It has every right to defend itself, get its hostages back and protect its citizens.”

A Palestinian civil defence crew looks through a house hit by an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip (Yousef Masoud/AP)

Israel’s defence minister has ordered a “complete siege” on the Gaza Strip, saying authorities will cut electricity and block the entry of food and fuel.

Authorities in Israel are said to be in “control” of the border communities, with no fighting going on as of mid-morning on Monday.