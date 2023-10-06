Pablo Picasso painting estimated to fetch 120m dollars goes on display in London

Sotheby’s Frieze Sales

Pablo Picasso’s 1932 masterpiece Femme A La Montre is set to go on display at Sotheby’s in London and is estimated to fetch in excess of 120 million US dollars (£98m) at auction.

The work was owned by art patron and collector Emily Fisher Landau and it depicts Picasso’s “golden muse” Marie-Therese Walter, a woman who formed the subject of many of Picasso’s portraits and who was known to have had an affair with the painter.

The oil on canvas painting forms part of the exhibition, The Emily Fisher Landau Collection: An Era Defined, which will takes place at Sotheby’s from Saturday October 7 to Wednesday October 11.

Pablo Picasso’s 1932 masterpiece Femme A La Montre (Aaron Chown/PA)

Ms Fisher Landau bought the Picasso painting in 1968 at the start of her collecting journey.

The travelling exhibition will also open in Paris, Taipei and Los Angeles and has already been to Dubai and Hong Kong.

Other artists to feature in the collection include American painter and sculptor Jasper Johns, Dutch-American artist Willem de Kooning, American painter and printmaker Robert Rauschenberg, abstract painter Mark Rothko as well as Edward Ruscha and Andy Warhol, who were both associated with the pop art movement.

The piece is estimated to fetch in excess of 120 million US dollars (Aaron Chown/PA)

Rothko’s 1958 piece Untitled features in the exhibition as does John’s 1986 oil on canvas art work Flags, depicting two American flags.

Warhol’s 1986 Self Portrait using acrylic and silkscreen on canvas also forms part of the collection, the piece having been completed months before the artist’s death in 1987.