Teenager arrested after house and cars set on fire in Stockton

A teenager has been arrested after four cars and a house were set alight in Stockton on Thursday night, police said.

Cleveland Police said they were called to reports of a gunshot at a property on Hawthorne Road in Stockton at 11.20pm, where they arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of possession of a firearm and arson with intent to endanger life.

Police said a car and a house was set on fire on Faraday Drive shortly before they attended the scene, with police treating the fire as deliberately lit.

Three vehicles were also set on fire at around 11.30pm with police treating those as arson.

Police said there was a large policing presence in the Myrtle Road, Hawthorne Road and Faraday Drive areas of Stockton as a result of the incidents.

There have been no reported injuries, police said.

Cleveland Police Detective Superintendent Helen Barker said she believes the incidents are targeted and linked.

She said: “I understand the concern that these incidents are likely to cause, and I would like to assure residents that we have a large policing presence in the area to provide reassurance and I would urge anyone with any concerns to speak to an officer.

“While we are in the early stages of establishing the circumstances surrounding these incidents and who is involved in them, I do believe that they are targeted and linked to each other.

“We are really keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or have information that could greatly assist with the investigation. The same goes for anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage.”