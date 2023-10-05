Man bailed after fatal XL bully attack

Sunderland dog attack

A dog owner arrested on suspicion of murder after an XL bully attack left a man dead has been released on bail.

Ian Langley, 54, originally from Liverpool but living in Shiney Row near Sunderland, suffered severe neck injuries in an attack on Tuesday evening and died in hospital.

A friend said Mr Langley weighed only eight stone and stood “no chance” against a big dog.

The police investigation is continuing into the death of Ian Langley (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Northumbria Police said the dog’s owner, aged 44, was originally arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm but was re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

On Thursday, officers said this man had been released on bail pending further inquiries.

It is understood Mr Langley was walking his Patterdale puppy, Beau, when the fatal alleged attack happened.

The puppy bolted but was rescued and is now being looked after by a friend of his, according to reports.

Police shot the dog “to ensure the safety of the public” and took another dog, also believed to be an XL bully, into custody.

In a video shared on social media, an armed police officer stood on ladders to reach over a fence into a yard and shoot the animal from the road.

“While further assessment will be carried out, officers believe the dog to be an XL bully breed,” Northumbria Police said on Wednesday.

The XL bully owner called for help and rang the police, a local resident said.

The dog was ‘destroyed at the scene to ensure the safety of the public’, and a second dog was also seized from an address as a precaution (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Mr Langley’s friend Michael Kennedy said on Wednesday: “He never did any harm, he was not a violent person, he wasn’t a hard man, he wasn’t the type to go looking for trouble.

“He was really thin, he would have no chance against a big dog.”

After police officially named the dead man, Detective Chief Inspector Angela Hudson said: “Our thoughts remain with Ian’s family and loved ones, as we continue to support them at this tragic time.

“Our investigation is ongoing, as we look to get answers for Ian’s family around what has happened.”