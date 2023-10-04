Post-16 students to study more subjects under ‘Advanced British Standard’ – PM

School exams

The Government will introduce a single qualification “the Advanced British Standard” bringing together A-levels and T-levels, the Prime Minister said.

Rishi Sunak said students will study five subjects rather than three under the planned shake-up of the post-16 education system.

The reforms would see all pupils study some form of English and mathematics until the age of 18.

Mr Sunak told the Conservative Party conference: “We will introduce the new rigorous, knowledge-rich Advanced British Standard, which will bring together A-levels and T-levels into a new single qualification for our school leavers.”

The Prime Minister added that students in sixth-forms and colleges will spend more time in the classroom under the Advanced British Standard.

Mr Sunak told the conference: “First, this will finally deliver on the promise of parity of esteem between academic and technical education. Because all students will sit the Advanced British Standard.