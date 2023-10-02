Badenoch criticises opponents of inclusivity plans

Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch delivers a speech during the Conservative Party annual conference at the Manchester Central convention complex

Kemi Badenoch has warned that advocates of identity politics are seeking to “re-racialise” society.

The Business Secretary claimed Labour wanted to “bend the knee before this altar of intolerance”, and invoked the words of American civil rights campaigner Martin Luther King.

Ms Badenoch, who is also the minister for women and equalities, told the Conservative Party conference that “Labour didn’t like” the Government’s Inclusive Britain Report.

The report found many people from ethnic minority backgrounds did not feel the Government was “on their side”, but was criticised for not acknowledging structural racism in the UK.

Hitting out at Labour, Ms Badenoch said: “They want young people to believe a narrative of hopelessness, a narrative that says there is no point in trying because British society is against you and you are better off asking for reparations, a narrative that tells children like mine that the odds are stacked against them.

“I tell my children that this is the best country in the world to be black because it is a country that sees people and not labels.”

She added: “Conservatives want young people to be proud of their country when others want them to be ashamed.

“It wasn’t a tough decision for us to reject the divisive agenda of critical race theory. We believe, as Martin Luther King once said, people should be judged by the content of their character, not the colour of their skin.

“And if that puts us in conflict with those who would re-racialise society, who would put up the divisions that have been torn down, then conference, all I can say is bring it on.