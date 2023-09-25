Notification Settings

Teenager charged with murder of four-month-old baby boy

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The baby was taken to hospital by ambulance, but died three days later.

Police Stock
Police Stock

The teenage ex-partner of a mother whose four-month-old baby boy died has been charged with murder.

Police were called to an address in the town of Belper, Derbyshire, just before 10.50pm on January 2, 2022 following a report that a young baby was in cardiac arrest.

The baby boy, Elijah, was taken to hospital by ambulance, but died three days later on January 5.

Now, 20 months since the baby’s death, the Crown Prosecution Service has agreed to charge Carl Alesbrook, 18, of Matlock, with Elijah’s murder as well as inflicting Grievous Bodily Harm.

Elijah’s mother, India Shemwell, 22, of Derby, has been charged with cruelty to a person under 16.

Shemwell has been released on police bail, while Alesbrook has been remanded in police custody.

He is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

The pair were in a relationship at the time of Elijah’s death, Derbyshire police said.



