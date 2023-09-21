Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Rupert Murdoch to retire as Fox and News Corp chairman

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The Australian businessman is set to be replaced in the role at both companies by his son Lachlan Murdoch.

Rupert Murdoch
Rupert Murdoch

Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch is to retire as chairman of his Fox and News Corp businesses.

The Australian businessman is set to be replaced in the role at both companies by his son Lachlan Murdoch.

The change of leadership will take place following the companies’ annual meeting in mid-November.

Lachlan Murdoch
Lachlan Murdoch will replace his father (Steve Parsons/PA)

Lachlan Murdoch said: “On behalf of the Fox and News Corp boards of directors, leadership teams, and all the shareholders who have benefited from his hard work, I congratulate my father on his remarkable 70-year career.

“We thank him for his vision, his pioneering spirit, his steadfast determination, and the enduring legacy he leaves to the companies he founded and countless people he has impacted.

“We are grateful that he will serve as chairman emeritus and know he will continue to provide valued counsel to both companies.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News