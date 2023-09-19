China invited to Sunak’s AI summit despite Westminster spy row

Union and China flags

China has been invited to attend Rishi Sunak’s flagship summit on artificial intelligence (AI) despite tensions with Beijing.

Relations with China have been strained by a series of security rows, including the arrest of a parliamentary researcher under the Official Secrets Act.

But China’s status as a technology superpower has led the Government to extend an invitation to the summit on AI safety at Bletchley Park in Buckinghamshire in November.

The summit is part of the Prime Minister’s plan to position the UK as a global leader on AI.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said China’s status in AI means it should not be excluded from the summit (Victoria Jones/PA)

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: “We cannot keep the UK public safe from the risks of AI if we exclude one of the leading nations in AI tech.

“That’s why China has been invited to our AI Safety Summit in November.

“The UK’s approach to China is to protect our institutions and infrastructure, align with partners, and engage where it is in the UK’s national interest.”

Public confirmation of the arrest of the researcher – who insists he is completely innocent – came only weeks after Mr Cleverly became the first Foreign Secretary in five years to visit China at the end of August.