UK to rejoin EU’s Horizon science programme

A woman using a microscope

The UK is to return to the European Union’s £85 billion Horizon research programme in a breakthrough welcomed by scientists who were frozen out of the scheme in a row over post-Brexit rules.

Researchers based in the UK can from Thursday apply for grants to take part in the collaboration programme after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak secured what he called “the right deal for British taxpayers”.

According to the EU’s estimate, Britain will contribute around £2.2 billion (almost 2.6 billion euros) per year to participate in both Horizon and the Copernicus space programme from January 1 when its association membership with the projects begins.

But it will not take part in the bloc’s nuclear technology scheme, Euratom.

I have always championed our world-leading scientists and innovators. We’re joining Horizon on improved financial terms, increasing the benefits to UK scientists with better value for money for the British taxpayer. All UK scientists can start applying today. https://t.co/NshDepRG1p — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) September 7, 2023

With costs having been a key barrier for negotiators to overcome, the UK will not have to pay into the scheme for the two years it was frozen out in a tit-for-tat retaliation in a dispute over post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland in 2020.

The Government said the deal includes a “clawback” mechanism, which means the UK will be compensated if British scientists receive significantly less money than the UK puts into the programme.

Mr Sunak said: “With a wealth of expertise and experience to bring to the global stage, we have delivered a deal that enables UK scientists to confidently take part in the world’s largest research collaboration programme – Horizon Europe.

“We have worked with our EU partners to make sure that this is right deal for the UK, unlocking unparalleled research opportunities, and also the right deal for British taxpayers.”

The bespoke #Horizon deal has been widely welcomed by some of the top UK scientists. Read more here ?https://t.co/eYbVY3PTcH — Michelle Donelan MP (@michelledonelan) September 7, 2023

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who signed off on the deal with the Prime Minister in a call on Wednesday, said: “The EU and UK are key strategic partners and allies, and today’s agreement proves that point.

“We will continue to be at the forefront of global science and research.”

The move was immediately welcomed by scientists after years of warnings that UK researchers have been missing out on collaboration with colleagues in the EU.

Our president, Sir Adrian Smith, has welcomed the news of UK's association to the Horizon Europe research programme "Our association…is fantastic news, not just for the UK but for scientists across the EU and for all the people of Europe." Full statement https://t.co/FVpKXGbW0G pic.twitter.com/CDd80jV6Fq — The Royal Society (@royalsociety) September 7, 2023

Sir Adrian Smith, president of the Royal Society, said it is “fantastic news”.

“Science has so much to offer in terms of tackling global challenges and improving lives. Today the Government and the EU have given that a big boost,” he said.

Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research UK, said it will be “overwhelmingly in the best interests of cancer patients and scientists”.

Universities UK president Professor Dame Sally Mapstone said: “Allowing our scientists to work together, irrespective of borders, is in all of our interests.

“Our universities will now do everything possible to ensure the UK rapidly bounces back towards previous levels of participation and is able to secure genuine value, delivering the wealth of research opportunities available.”

Fantastic news this morning that the UK will continue to be at the heart of this fantastic community ?https://t.co/VyA6DJvTun@SciTechgovuk — Universities UK (@UniversitiesUK) September 7, 2023

Horizon is a collaboration involving Europe’s leading research institutes and technology companies.

EU member states contribute funds, which are then allocated to individuals or organisations on merit to explore subjects such as climate change, medical advances and artificial intelligence.

Months of negotiations between London and Brussels on Britain’s return followed the signing of the Windsor Framework deal, agreed in February and designed to address concerns over post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland.

This is a fantastic day for UK science. We have reached an agreement with the EU on a bespoke deal on Horizon, that works for UK scientists and for our taxpayers. Where better to tell you all about it than from the iconic @sciencemuseum ? pic.twitter.com/Bb18i0281g — Michelle Donelan MP (@michelledonelan) September 7, 2023

Science Secretary Michelle Donelan said the Horizon programme is “unrivalled in its scope”, adding that it is a “fantastic day” for British science and technology.

Newly-appointed shadow science secretary Peter Kyle told broadcasters that ministers now need to “get on with it”.

“What we’re missing out on is two years’ worth of innovation,” the Labour MP said.