Sadiq Khan drops plan for zero-emission zone

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

London mayor Sadiq Khan has dropped plans for a zero-emission vehicle zone in the centre of the capital.

The Labour’s mayor’s Transport Strategy published in March 2018 stated that he would “aim to deliver a zero-emission zone in central London from 2025”.

This would be expanded to inner London by 2040 and cover the whole city “by 2050 at the latest”.

The document also set out an ambition for “zero-emission zones in town centres from 2020”.

A Transport for London spokeswoman said: “We have no plans at present to progress the introduction of new zero-emission zones.

“We remain focused on delivering plans to support the mayor’s target of a carbon neutral London by 2030, most recently celebrating the milestone of over 1,100 zero-emission buses operating in the capital, as well as the landmark Ulez (ultra-low emission zone) expansion to all London boroughs.

“We continue to support boroughs who wish to implement local zero-emission zones in their local areas too.”

A zero-emission zone operated in Beech Street in the City of London from March 2020 to September 2021.

The expansion of the Ulez on Tuesday means vehicles that do not meet minimum emissions standards are liable for a £12.50 daily charge if they are used anywhere in London.

The Ulez has been met by fierce criticism from some people with some enforcement cameras vandalised (Jonathan Brady/PA)

To comply with Ulez standards, petrol cars must generally have been first registered after 2005, while most diesel cars registered after September 2015 are also exempt from the charge.

The policy has been met with fierce criticism from some people.

Many enforcement cameras have been vandalised, while ministers have urged the mayor to reverse the decision.

Asked about whether the level of charges or minimum emissions standards will be altered, Mr Khan said: “No, this is the emissions stance that we have and we are not going to change the emissions standards. We want to give people that certainty.