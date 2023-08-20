King and Queen attend church while Lionesses battle in World Cup final

King and Queen in car

The King and Queen attended church near Balmoral as the Lionesses were battling Spain in their historic World Cup final.

Charles and Camilla were pictured arriving at Crathie Kirk for a Sunday service while the England squad were being put through their paces in the tense clash in Sydney.

A Palace source had said on Saturday: “Both Their Majesties will be following Sunday’s events with the greatest interest.”

The King and Queen leave Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral, after attending a church service (Jane Barlow/PA)

Charles, who is head of the Church of England, was driving the couple’s car on Sunday, while Camilla was seen smiling in the front passenger seat.

The King had urged the Lionesses to “roar to victory” in a message ahead of the match.

His son the Prince of Wales, who is president of the FA, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have faced a continued backlash over their decision not to attend the Women’s World Cup final in Australia.

Charles and Camilla arrived at church shortly before the start of the 11.30am service and left around an hour later, meaning they appeared to have missed the bulk of the game.

The Lionesses kicked off the game at 11am UK time, with the final whistle, signalling Spain’s 1-0 triumph, sounded just after 1pm.