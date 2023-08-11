Retailers urged to set science-based climate targets as Tesco goal approved

Irish inflation

Retailers are being urged to match Tesco’s scienced-based climate targets after the retailer had a landmark goal on reducing greenhouse gas emissions approved.

The UK supermarket has become one of the first companies in the world to set a validated science-based target for slashing emissions originating from forests, land and agriculture.

Its plans to become carbon neutral across its operations by 2035 and across its entire value chain by 2050 have been approved by the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) – the official global body that defines, promotes and validates the best practice in setting climate targets in line with the Paris Agreement goals of limiting warming to 1.5C.

Tesco’s climate targets cover emissions from its own operations (Scope 1), those from the energy it buys (Scope 2) and those across its entire value chain (Scope 3).

The now independently validated targets include an interim goal of reducing absolute emissions from its own operations by 85%, by 2030, compared to 2015.

They also include pledges to cut absolute Scope 3 emissions from energy and industrial sources, and the landmark target of reducing Scope 3 emissions originating from forest, land and agriculture by 39% by 2032 – both compared to 2019.

Tesco said moves to decarbonise will include the scaling up of deforestation-free feed sources, further roll-out of agricultural innovations such as low carbon fertiliser, and the continued decarbonisation of Tesco’s store estate and transport networks.

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), which is part of the SBTi, has urged other retailers to match this action to help make the world’s food system more sustainable.

Tanya Steele, chief executive of WWF, said: “The effects of climate change and nature loss are already being felt around the world, and the food system is a key driver of these twin threats.

“We cannot safeguard our future and limit warming to 1.5 degrees without urgently transforming the way we produce and consume food, from ensuring deforestation-free supply chains to tackling overconsumption of meat and dairy.

“We welcome Tesco’s important step forward in setting SBTi-validated emission targets; this must now be matched by action to drive down emissions across their entire value chain.

“We are calling on all UK food retailers to match this ambition by setting science-based climate targets across their value chains, and acting to put our food system on a sustainable footing, from farm to fork.”

Ken Murphy, Tesco Group chief executive, said the validated targets have provided the company with a “clear roadmap” towards net zero.

He said: “It will require us to transform the way we run our business, from how we produce our products in partnership with our suppliers, how we run our stores and transport network, and how we encourage our customers to make healthy and sustainable choices.

“We’ve led the way on action on climate change, from adopting 100% renewable electricity across the group, to scaling innovations in our supply chains.

“We now must work even harder, in collaboration with our suppliers and partners, to achieve our goals.”