SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn to campaign in Rutherglen seat

Stephen Flynn

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn will be campaigning in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West constituency ahead of a by-election there.

Mr Flynn will be in Cambuslang on Wednesday, alongside the SNP’s candidate Katy Loudon.

A date has not yet been set for the by-election, which will be closely fought by Labour and the SNP.

It was triggered by a successful recall petition for Margaret Ferrier, who was suspended from the House of Commons for breaching coronavirus rules in 2020.

Ms Ferrier, who has sat as an independent since having the SNP whip removed, has confirmed she will not be running again in the seat near Glasgow.

Ahead of the visit, Mr Flynn hit out at Labour’s stance on Brexit.

He said: “Brexit is fuelling the UK cost-of-living crisis and making families in Rutherglen and Hamilton West poorer – and the SNP is the only party offering an escape from Brexit with independence.

“Sir Keir Starmer’s pro-Brexit Labour Party has sold Scotland out by backing a hard Tory Brexit – and ruling out any return to the EU and single market.

“That shameful decision has cost Scotland billions of pounds, cut EU financial support for South Lanarkshire, and increased household mortgage bills, rents and food prices to unacceptable levels.”

Ms Loudon said: “Brexit has been a disaster for Rutherglen and Hamilton West.

“The SNP is the only party offering real help with the cost of living – and a route back to the EU with independence.

“(Labour candidate) Michael Shanks must explain why the Labour Party supports a hard Tory Brexit, which is making families in Rutherglen and Hamilton West poorer – and costing Scotland billions of pounds.

“Brexit has taken vital EU funding away from our community and cost local families dearly, as it fuels inflation and sends people’s mortgages, rents, food prices and living costs soaring.”

Responding to Mr Flynn’s visit, Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “The SNP’s increasingly desperate interventions against the Labour party shows just how out of ideas they are.

“They are resorting to attacks because they have nothing to show for their 16 years in government and nothing to offer voters in Rutherglen and Hamilton West.