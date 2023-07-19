‘Bard of Salford’ John Cooper Clarke awarded freedom of city

John Cooper Clarke

Punk poet John Cooper Clarke has been honoured with the Freedom of Salford, the city where he was born and raised.

Clarke, also known as the “Bard of Salford” was given the award on Wednesday for his extraordinary contribution to the world of poetry and his commitment to the arts.

Starting his working life as a lab technician in a local college, he began reciting poetry in pubs and clubs in the 1970s and on Manchester’s folk scene after being inspired by his English teacher.

His work is now on the national curriculum for schools and he has toured with major artists including the Sex Pistols, The Fall, Joy Division and New Order.

His distinct style of wit and social commentary and distinctive look has earned him widespread success and notable fans include Sir Paul McCartney, Alex Turner from the Arctic Monkeys and Peter Hook.

Clarke’s recording of “Evidently Chickentown” also featured prominently in the closing scene of an episode of The Sopranos.

The ceremonial mayor of Salford, councillor Gina Reynolds, said: “Salford has always been a city of creativity that has nurtured remarkable artists. John Cooper Clarke is an icon not only in Salford but throughout the country.

“His remarkable literary contributions, infused with his unique Salfordian charm, have made a lasting impact on the world of poetry and beyond.

“He has inspired countless artists, musicians and writers with his incredible talent and has given a voice to the working-class spirit within his verses.”

Clarke said: “How wonderful – I’ve circumnavigated the globe 10, count ’em, 10 times, reciting poetry all the way and coming back here to my home town of Salford is always a treat. But this one – wow. Thank you everyone!”

In July 2013 he was awarded an honorary doctorate of arts by the University of Salford.