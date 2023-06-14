People need to take responsibility for protecting against fraud says Braverman

Suella Braverman visit to London charities

People need to take greater “personal responsibility” to protect themselves against fraudsters, Suella Braverman said.

The Home Secretary highlighted a Government target to reduce fraud by 10% from 2019 levels by the end of 2024, but said that a “culture change” in the public was also needed.

She said the authorities needed greater powers and better technological capability to pursue online fraudsters.

But, she told MPs: “We need to block it in the first place, I think that requires a degree of greater personal responsibility on the part of citizens to be more aware about the threats that we all face.”

At the Home Affairs Select Committee she said: “It requires a huge level of personal responsibility, we need to get the technological companies to play their part.

“That’s why the Online Safety Bill is absolutely integral to this. And we need law enforcement and our policing community to be better equipped.”

On the issue of personal responsibility, she compared it to wearing a seatbelt in a car or putting up CCTV around a property.

“I think we need a step change when it comes to online activity, we are far more vulnerable than we appreciate,” she said.

“I think there needs to be a culture change and a greater level of awareness amongst individuals about how they can secure themselves properly online, whilst also buying their theatre tickets and booking their holidays.