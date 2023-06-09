Major fire destroys listed halls of residence

Henderson Old Hall fire

Dramatic pictures have been released of fire crews tackling a major blaze at a listed building.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following the fire at the grade II-listed Henderson Old Hall in Heaton, Newcastle, on Thursday.

The blaze destroyed a large section of the roof of the disused building which had previously been Newcastle University student accommodation.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) said at one point there were 54 firefighters, two drone pilots, 10 appliances and two specialist Aerial Ladder Platforms on the scene.

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henderson Old Hall in Heaton, Newcastle (Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service/PA)

There was no report of anyone being injured, with the building having been vacant for some time.

Crews worked overnight to continue damping down the flames, and two crews remain on the scene to make sure it does not reignite.

Area Manager Dave Leach, of TWFRS, praised the staff involved and said: “This is the largest fire we have seen in some time and it has been a very protracted response for everyone involved.

“The drone footage we are releasing shows the scale of the damage this fire has caused, and the nature of what we have been faced with since that first emergency call.”

Newcastle University still owns the building and a spokesperson said: “We are all saddened by the fire at Henderson Old Hall.