Glasgow to host international police body’s annual meeting in 2024

Finnieston crane and SECC

More than 1,000 officials from governments and police forces across the world will come to Scotland next year as Glasgow hosts the Interpol general assembly.

The 92nd annual event will come to the Scottish Events Campus in November of next year, and will see votes for 10 leadership positions within the organisation, including secretary general.

Welcoming the announcement, UK security minister Tom Tugendhat said: “Global challenges call for global solutions.

“Hosting the Interpol general assembly in Glasgow underlines the UK’s role as a global leader when it comes to security and policing, and demonstrates our steadfast commitment to tackle global threats such as organised crime, terrorism and fraud.”

Scotland’s Justice Secretary, Angela Constance, added: “Glasgow has a global reputation for hosting major international events and hosting the Interpol general assembly is yet another opportunity to add to that impressive list.

“The Scottish Government will continue to work closely with partners in the UK Government, law enforcement, local government and Police Scotland, which is already globally recognised for its work keeping the people of Scotland safe, as we welcome delegates from around the world to Glasgow.”